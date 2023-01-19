SENT TO BRUSSELS. Eva Kaili was “tortured”: this is the accusation of her lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulosat the end of the hearing before the Council Chamber which must evaluate the request for release from prison for the Greek politician, involved in the investigation into Qatargate, in prison since last December 9th.

«Last week she remained in solitary confinement for three days – denounces the lawyer of the former vice president of the European Parliament – ​​for three days they kept her with the light on, it was cold and they didn’t give her a blanket. She was indisposed and lost a lot of blood. This is torture, we are in the Middle Ages ».

The Belgian justice must decide whether to extend the detention of the Greek politician or to order alternative measures. Kaili is represented in court by lawyers André Risopoulos and Mihalis Dimitrakopoulos. The judges’ decision is expected in the afternoon.

«I will never stop saying that she is innocent – ​​explains Dimitrakopoulos – Eva Kaili has never had any professional collaboration with Mr. Panzeri. From the afternoon of Wednesday 11 January to Friday 13 January, Eva Kaili was placed in solitary confinement by decision of the investigating judge she was in solitary confinement by order of the investigating judge Michel Claise. She was kept for 16 hours in a police cell, not in prison, the light was on constantly and she was not allowed to sleep, she was on her period and was not allowed to wash.”

Qatargate: prosecutor, Panzeri remains in prison for at least another 2 months January 17, 2023



«Eva Kaili – continues the lawyer – faces the accusations but there is always the presumption of innocence, we are in Europe! These conducts violate the European Convention on Human Rights, these facts constitute torture, these facts reflect the Middle Ages. I hope for a fair trial, we are in Europe”.

Qatargate, the Metsola Strait by our correspondent MARCO BRESOLIN 08 January 2023



He has only seen his daughter twice

Eva Kaili “since she was arrested over a month ago she has only been able to see her daughter twice and, if she remains in prison, she won’t be able to see her before February” because “in Belgium the only rule that officially allows you to see your son in prison applies to convicts, not to preventive detention”. Thus the lawyer André Risopoulos, lawyer together with Dimitrakopoulos of the arrested Greek MEP.

Panzeri is buying a future

«Mr. Panzeri wants to buy a future and, as a lawyer, I understand it perfectly. He now knows when his prison term will end. He knows who the people he has chosen to protect are, probably starting with his family. I just wish he realized the effect he can have on Kaili and the fact that in six weeks in prison she has only had the chance to see her twenty-three month old daughter twice.’