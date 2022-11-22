Original title: Qatar hotel prices soared, domestic “watching room” became popular

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Liu Xingtong reported: At 0:00 on November 21, Beijing time, the opening game of the World Cup in Qatar officially started, and the “World Cup effect” of tourism began to appear intensively.

According to the Qatar World Cup Organizing Committee, more than 1.2 million foreign fans will enter Qatar during the World Cup and stay for an average of 4-5 days. As more and more football fans arrived in Qatar, local hotel bookings continued to grow strongly this week. According to Ctrip data, from November 14th to 20th, local hotel reservations in Qatar increased by 291% year-on-year, and the average price of reservations increased by 459% year-on-year. During the entire World Cup period until December 18, the average hotel booking price in Qatar increased by more than 8 times year-on-year. In terms of air tickets, between the beginning of this week and the end of the World Cup, Qatar’s international flight bookings will reach the peak since the epidemic. Among the booking users, more than 55% are born in the 00s and 90s. According to the data of Hanglv Zongheng, since November, the number of domestic tourists to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar has increased by nearly 26 times compared with the same period last year. The tourists mainly come from Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Qingdao, Chongqing and other places.

It is reported that because the current World Cup game time is late at night in China, many fans choose to watch the game in hotels in order not to disturb their families. On the night of the opening day on November 20, the number of reservations for the national “watching room” of Tongcheng Travel increased by more than 30 times from the previous month; among the people who booked the “watching room”, young people under the age of 25 accounted for 64%. In addition to the audio-visual room, the “e-sports room” has also become a choice for young fans to stay. According to the same journey travel statistics, Shanghai, Changsha, Wuhan, Xi’an, and Hangzhou are the cities with the most “watching room” reservations during the World Cup. Among them, Wuhan, Changsha, and Shanghai are mainly booked by middle-aged men, while Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen have more young female fans. During the World Cup, the average order price of Sanya’s “ball viewing room” was the highest, exceeding 300 yuan per night.

It is worth mentioning that Guangdong is still a “big fan province”. According to data from Ctrip, on the opening day of the World Cup, orders for audio-visual rooms in Guangdong increased by 31% from the previous day.

Another thing worth noting is that the parent-child room category, which has always been dominated by female users, has also become male-dominated on the night of the 20th. Over 50% of Ctrip’s parent-child room products are booked by male users born in the 1980s, and watching football with children is sought after. Among the female bookers, nearly 70% of women have booked hot spring hotels and homestays, intending to “catcher” watching football and soaking in hot springs.

