“The moral question is more current than ever and must be placed at the center of the new Democratic Party, the people involved in the Qatar scandal were my colleagues from 2014 to 2019, but I had no element to think about such serious episodes behind them”. Like this Elly Schleincandidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, commented from the Agora screens, the Qatargate, the investigation launched in Brussels which could now expand within Parliament.

“Scandal