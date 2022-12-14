MEPs on the payroll to favor Qatar. It is one of the hypotheses on which the Belgian magistrates are working, in the investigation that is shaking the heart of Europe and has led to the arrest in recent days, among others, of the now former vice president Eva Kaili and of the former MEP Antonio Panzeri. On the basis of a European investigation order, in recent days the Milanese magistrates have ordered a series of searches carried out by the Guardia di Finanza. And today the four arrested will face the first hearing.

The wound is open, and it’s growing. Paolo Gentiloni, president of the EU Commission, spoke of a “shameful” affair which “must be taken seriously because it can be a wound to the reputation of the European Parliament above all”, but “in general” for the “various European institutions”. “Apart from letting the Belgian judiciary do its job, I think we also need to react and I trust that, as President Metsola said, the European Parliament will react with initiatives to make the factors of transparency even stronger” to “strengthen the prestige and institutional transparency.