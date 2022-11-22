It all started with a group of Lebanese fans. On the eve of the World Cup in Qatar, they are approached by a reporter from Israeli TV Channel 12, who greets them in Arabic, telling them he is from Israel. Immediately the smile on the face of the fans fades. They walk away shaking their heads, before turning back to the journalist: “Israel doesn’t exist – one of them tells him – it’s called Palestine”.

Channel 12 wasn’t the only such episode in these early days of the World Cup. In what could perhaps be called a new form of protest, several fans refused to grant interviews to Israeli journalists, or walked away as soon as they knew where they were from.

Lebanese citizens in Qatar to an “Israeli” TV reporter: There is no such thing as Israel, its name is Palestine pic.twitter.com/dKArEqsGuF – Ghassan Jawad (@GhassanJawad1) November 20, 2022

“Ah, are you from Israel?”. “Yes, is it ok?”. “No.” This other exchange, which took place in Souq Waqif, a Doha market, between a Qatari and Israel’s public broadcaster, “makes clear the man’s position on normalization”, writes the Doha news channel on Twitter, which shared the video. “Qatar has refused to normalize relations with Israel as long as it continues its occupation of Palestine.”

When approached by an Israeli channel covering the @FIFAWorldCup in Doha, this Qatari made his stance on normalisation very clear. Qatar has refused to normalise with Israel as long as it continues its occupation of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/SIgrk3tl92 — Doha News (@dohanews) November 18, 2022

The country that hosts the World Cup, in fact, like Lebanon, is among the Arab states that has not recognized the state of Israel, and does not maintain diplomatic relations with it. Furthermore, while allowing Israeli fans to participate in the World Cup, Qatari officials reiterated that this does not change their position on the country.

On social networks, users have created a thread of fan reactions to journalists who claim to be Israelis. There are those who walk away from the microphone apologizing, those who do it without saying a word. There is a young Egyptian who lends himself to an interview outside the stadium before shout into the microphone “Long live Palestine!”, with the embarrassed reporter trying to temper it with a “Long live Israel though”. And there are those who wave Palestinian flags behind the reporters who broadcast live.

The same Channel 12 reporter who was snubbed by the aforementioned fan group admitted that “almost all the Arab fans we meet generally refuse to talk to us”. On Instagram, Palestinian activist Muna al-Kurd urged fans to always ask for the identity of the channel when approached by journalists, to prevent them from hiding their logos in order to get answers. And in the videos we see that many follow her advice.

Chess champions, taekwondo fighters, tennis players: there are many episodes in which male or female players have withdrawn from a tournament or refused to compete in a match due to the presence of Israeli rivals, in solidarity with the Palestinian question.

On the other hand, and the World Cup in Qatar is showing it more than anything else, geopolitics can be talked about anywhere, even on a football field.