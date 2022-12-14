Listen to the audio version of the article

The total number of banknotes found by the Belgian police in the searches of the homes of Antonio Panzeri and Eva Kaili as part of the investigation into bribes from Qatar to the EU amounts to over one and a half million euros. During the day, the preliminary hearing will be held for them and for the other two defendants, Francesco Giorgi and Niccolò Figà-Talamanca. Twenty thousand euros were found in Giorgi’s home in Abbiategrasso. Kaili has been removed from the position of vice president of the EU Parliament. Qatargate continues to provide alarming details on suspected bribes from Doha. And it risks expanding.

Giorgi names names with the investigators

Giorgi, one of the four defendants, spoke at length with the investigators. And according to well-informed sources he would have mentioned names. Like that of the Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella. At the same time, there is a political front that has opened up with Qatargate: the tenor of relations with Doha. And it is no coincidence that the matter will also be discussed at the summit of European leaders on Thursday. The Belgian investigation, in the last few hours, has produced new searches. For example, in the office of Michelle Rieu, head of unit of the Eurochamber whose activity is linked to the subcommittee on Human Rights. Seals have also been placed on the office of Davide Zoggia, a former Italian MP and assistant to MEP Pietro Bartolo. The long chat between Giorgi and the investigators leaves one question unanswered: how wide can the investigation be? The risk is there.

The crux of parliamentary impunity

Fight Impunity, the NGO founded by Panzeri, for some it would have acted as a driving force for illegal activities but various actors of the European community in Brussels revolved around relations with Qatar and the issue of rights. Names of new suspects have not been disclosed at the moment. Also because there is the issue of parliamentary immunity, which in the EU only expires in flagrante delicto. An immunity that, so far, may have prevented Tarabella from ending up among the suspects. However, the MEP was suspended by the Belgian Socialist Party. Kaili, Giorgi, Panzeri and Niccolò Figà-Talamanca however will appear in court for the preliminary hearing.

The quick removal of Kaili

The federal police released the first photo of the cash found at the Ellenica, at his father and at Panzeri’s house: many small denomination notes, including ten and twenty euro notes. So far, only the lawyer of the MEP from Thessaloniki has spoken officially with the press. “Her position is one of innocence. She has nothing to do with the Qatari bribes,” lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said. In Strasbourg they don’t seem to think so. The vote on Kaili’s removal as vice-president was swift and supported by a Bulgarian majority. 625 voted in favor (exceeding the required quorum of two thirds), and only one against, the Croatian Mislav Kolakusic, who plays in the Mixed. Dorien Rookmaker (Dutch of the ECR) and Joachim Kuhs (German of the ID) instead decided to abstain.