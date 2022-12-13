Home World Qatargate, 750 thousand euros seized from Kaili and 17 thousand euros from Panzeri
World

Qatargate, 750 thousand euros seized from Kaili and 17 thousand euros from Panzeri

by admin
Qatargate, 750 thousand euros seized from Kaili and 17 thousand euros from Panzeri

The bribe scandal from Qatar to the EU continues. 750,000 euros seized from former European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili and another 17,000 found in the home of former MEP Antonio Panzeri. The first hearing for the four arrested will be held on Wednesday 14 December. Meanwhile, the seals are affixed to the office of Francesco Giorgi in Strasbourg. And shadows are now also concentrated on the European Commission. “EU democracy is under attack”, comments the president of the EU Parliament Roberta Metsola, saying she is “enraged”.

A few hours after his release, Luca Visentini, secretary of the European trade union Etuc and of the world union since the end of November, comments in the meantime: «I was only involved because I participated in the cultural activities of an NGO recognized by the EU Parliament. I have provided all the necessary information and I have also clarified my positions towards Qatar. They have never been influenced by anyone, I have said on several occasions that the country had not solved the problems related to respect for human rights. I condemn any form of corruption.”

Find out more
See also  Indian MiG-21 trainer crashed, two pilots seriously injured – yqqlm

You may also like

JK Rowling against Sturgeon on the new Scottish...

Empty joy?The Chinese Communist Party advocates the failure...

Twitter, Washington Post: Musk has dismantled the social...

Xiamen Fire Reminder: When the weather is cold,...

Covid: Hong Kong, the isolation obligation for those...

EU member states failed to reach an agreement...

Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, Mister Bitcoin’s...

Pope to seminarians: A life of prayer begins...

Twitter: Wp, Musk has dismantled the social security...

In the first week that the EU ban...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy