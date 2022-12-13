Listen to the audio version of the article

The bribe scandal from Qatar to the EU continues. 750,000 euros seized from former European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili and another 17,000 found in the home of former MEP Antonio Panzeri. The first hearing for the four arrested will be held on Wednesday 14 December. Meanwhile, the seals are affixed to the office of Francesco Giorgi in Strasbourg. And shadows are now also concentrated on the European Commission. “EU democracy is under attack”, comments the president of the EU Parliament Roberta Metsola, saying she is “enraged”.

A few hours after his release, Luca Visentini, secretary of the European trade union Etuc and of the world union since the end of November, comments in the meantime: «I was only involved because I participated in the cultural activities of an NGO recognized by the EU Parliament. I have provided all the necessary information and I have also clarified my positions towards Qatar. They have never been influenced by anyone, I have said on several occasions that the country had not solved the problems related to respect for human rights. I condemn any form of corruption.”