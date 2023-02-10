Listen to the audio version of the article

Two more arrests in Qatargate. MEP Andrea Cozzolino received an international arrest warrant while he was in a clinic in Naples, for health checks. MEP Marc Tarabella is already there under arrest, as explained by the federal prosecutor, and the investigating judge will decide whether to transform the detention into arrest (on the basis of a different procedure from the Italian one). Tarabella was immediately among those involved in Qatargate, on charges of corruption and money laundering, even though until now he was protected by parliamentary immunity, revoked by the European Parliament together with that of the Italian Andrea Cozzolino.

«From the elements collected by the Belgian secret services it appears that Andrea Cozzolino, together with Antonio Panzeri and Francesco Giorgi, received funds directly from Mr. Atmoun», the Moroccan ambassador in Poland. We read in the text of the European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian magistrates against the Italian MEP and viewed by Ansa. Cozzolino, it is explained, had “direct contacts” with Atmoun and on 1 June 2022, during a meeting in Warsaw between the two, he also received “an honor and a tie and would have discussed the line to follow at the EU-Morocco joint commission del Pe».

For Tarabella, the accusation is of having pocketed directly from Antonio Panzeri, considered the dominus of the legal case, about 140 thousand euros, in cash, enclosed in various paper envelopes. For Cozzolino, the accusation is for the moment more vague: in another interrogation, there is talk of usefulness in relations with Morocco.

In Tarabella’s case it has confessed Panzeri himself is in prison, who described how the money from Qatar would then be redistributed in Brussels. Even the confessions of Francesco Giorgi, a collaborator of Panzeri and also in prison on charges of corruption and money laundering, go in this direction. However, Tarabella has always defended himself, he did not want to give up the immunity of his own free will and he did not want to give up his position within the European Socialist Party, from which, however, he was temporarily suspended.

At dawn, Belgian investigators carried out several searches focusing on the safe in a bank located in Liège belonging to the Belgian MEP and on some offices in the town hall of Anthisnes, of which the politician is burgomaster. This was announced by the federal prosecutor’s office.