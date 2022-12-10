Home World Qatargate, bags of banknotes at Kaili’s house. Socialist MEPs in the crosshairs
Qatargate, bags of banknotes at Kaili’s house. Socialist MEPs in the crosshairs

Sacks of banknotes, stampedes, general embarrassment: the scandal of Qatar’s alleged bribes to MEPs and officials of the EU Parliament it worsens by throwing the Socialist group into turmoil and, most likely, marking the political career of Eva Kaili.

The vice president of the Eurochamber is under arrest after the police found bags full of cash in her home. A flagrante delicto which has pulverized the immunity enjoyed by MEPs. While Fdi and Lega go on the attack, with the party of Matthew Salvini who asked for a commission of inquiry in Brussels and the urgent summoning of the Copasir on the case.

European Parliament in the storm

The four Italians arrested on Friday, including the former MEP of Pd and Article 1 Antonio Panzerithe trade unionist Luca Visentini and the parliamentary assistant of Andrew Cozzolino, Francesco Giorgi, remain under arrest and the Brussels prosecutor’s office will decide in the next few hours on the validation of the detention. But the searches continued: the offices of two parliamentary assistants (one of which was Italian) linked to MEPs Maria Arena and Marc Tarabella, both Belgian and S&D members, were kidnapped. Kaili’s father was also arrested while, according to the newspaper L’Echowas fleeing with a suitcase full of cash.

Images that give the measure of a case with few precedents in the European institutions. There plenary in Strasbourg next week will further raise the temperature of the Eurochamber. The Socialists, after having suspended Kaili, will ask at the conference of presidents that the former Greek TV presenter be replaced in team of 14 vice-Metsola. The proposal in the Chamber must obtain a majority of two thirds of the voters. It is unlikely that Kaili will be replaced by a socialist exponent. But parliamentary sources do not exclude that, from a political point of view, the investigation will lead to one sort of isolation of S&d and of its Italian team in the first place. Further weakening that axis between Socialists and Populars already put to the test by the dialogue between the EPP and right-wing parties.

Left in embarrassment

“The left only admits cash in the kennels”, was the attack by the Melonian group leader in the Chamber Thomas Foti, with reference to the controversies surrounding the cash ceiling in operation. “It’s a dirty affair, a shameful hypocrisy from the left”, the Northern League increased the dose Susanna Ceccardi. “At this stage we cannot comment on the ongoing investigations,” explained the president Roberta Metsola. However, specifying two elements: “The Eurochamber will collaborate with the authorities and takes sides firmly against corruption”.

