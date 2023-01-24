Home World Qatargate, Cozzolino rejects all accusations “Never received money”. Kaili lawyer: “Panzeri will name other names”
World

Qatargate, Cozzolino rejects all accusations “Never received money”. Kaili lawyer: “Panzeri will name other names”

by admin
Qatargate, Cozzolino rejects all accusations “Never received money”. Kaili lawyer: “Panzeri will name other names”

BRUXELLES – Andrew Cozzolino rejects all accusations and asks to waive parliamentary immunity. The Italian MEP involved in the Qatargate scandal was heard this morning by the Juri Commission of the European Parliament which will have to decide on the waiver of immunity together with his Belgian colleague, Brand Tarabella. The final vote of the commission is expected on January 31st and then it will be the classroom that expresses itself definitively during the plenary session of Strasbourg the second week of February.

See also  Pennsylvania is Democratic: the parables of Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman

You may also like

Multiple countries report child deaths from cough syrup,...

Writes to the Pope, Meets Jimmy Carter, Grows...

BBC chair Richard Sharp appointed after investigation into...

India becomes a nun at the age of...

South Korea was hit by a super-severe snowstorm...

EU: Meloni, enlargement to the Western Balkans is...

James Cook, the artist who draws with typewriters:...

Ukraine, reshuffle at the top: a deputy minister...

Sept. 30 Ecumenical Vigil: Pray for Church unity...

Jacinda Ardern’s latest outing as prime minister and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy