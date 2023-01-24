BRUXELLES – Andrew Cozzolino rejects all accusations and asks to waive parliamentary immunity. The Italian MEP involved in the Qatargate scandal was heard this morning by the Juri Commission of the European Parliament which will have to decide on the waiver of immunity together with his Belgian colleague, Brand Tarabella. The final vote of the commission is expected on January 31st and then it will be the classroom that expresses itself definitively during the plenary session of Strasbourg the second week of February.