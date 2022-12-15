“I will not become Iphigenia”. Eva Kaili, the former vice president of the European Parliament under investigation in the scandal that hit the European institutions, returns to claim her innocence and assures, through her lawyer, that she will not end up like the daughter of Agamemnon and Clytemnestra, who in Greek myth is sacrificed. “Kaili has no involvement with the money that was found, except that she herself was in the house where the money was found,” her attorney said today, Michalis Dimitrakopouloson Greek TV ANT1.

“All Ms. Kaili’s actions and initiatives were approved by the European Parliament. There was no personal agenda, everything was a political decision of the European Council and the Commission and not only of the European Parliament and Ms. Metsola,” he said. explained Dimitrakopoulos.

As for the mate Francesco Giorgi, the lawyer of the former vice president of the European Parliament claims that “her husband confirms what Mrs. Kaili says about the money: everything happened in those hours, when Kaili saw the money, she didn’t have a convincing answer as to their origin and he immediately demanded that the money leave the house. His father took it upon himself to be the courier, because there was no one else.” Kaili, through her lawyer, finally shows understanding about her dismissal from the position of vice-president of the European Parliament: “If I were president, I would do the same until the case is clarified”. Today, according to the procedures established by EU law, the European Chief Prosecutor requested the waiver of Kaili’s immunity.

The resolution of the European Parliament

In response to Qatargate, meanwhile, the European Parliament approved a resolution committing to adopt more stringent rules on transparency. The measure was adopted with 541 votes in favour, two against and three abstentions. The resolution “denounces in the strongest terms Qatar’s alleged attempts to influence deputies, former deputies and staff of the European Parliament through acts of corruption, which constitute serious foreign interference in the democratic processes of the EU”.

He therefore calls for “a special committee tasked with identifying potential shortcomings in the European Parliament’s rules on transparency, integrity and corruption and presenting reform proposals, building on the work of the constitutional affairs committee and best practices in other parliaments”. It commits to “set up a commission of inquiry” “in order to investigate cases of corruption and misconduct by third countries trying to gain influence in the European Parliament. It also “suspends all work on the legislative files relating to Qatar, in particular regarding visa liberalization and scheduled visits, until the allegations are confirmed or dismissed.”

President Metsola

“Full confidence in the ongoing judicial investigation. Full support and confidence in President Metsola to take all necessary measures to improve and protect the functioning of the European Parliament”. This is the message from the EU leaders to the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who at today’s summit illustrated the situation to the heads of state and government who thanked her for “her frankness”. The president of the European Parliament revealed that she was informed of the investigation on the morning of December 9, the day of the searches: “There is a continuous exchange between the Belgian authorities and the services of the European Parliament and the investigation was carried out in tandem” , she specifies.

“We don’t have a European FBI, we don’t have internal agents in Parliament. So we act on instructions, when we are asked to act. And in this case we acted immediately”, he explained. “We were involved not only in affixing seals to offices or in lifting immunity where it was to be lifted. For example also with the request of my presence, as required by Belgian law, for the search of the house of a Belgian MEP “, he added. “This is to say that there hasn’t been a moment in which Parliament has been informed or something has been asked of it and it hasn’t intervened”.

Metsola then made it known that she had been invited to participate in the World Cup, but that she had refused “because I was worried about that country”. “I had two meetings with representatives of the Qatari government here in Brussels, where I received their invitations to participate in the World Cup, and I always refused open requests addressed to the European Parliament,” she said at the press conference.