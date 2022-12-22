Former Vice-President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, detained since 9 December as part of the Qatargate investigation, will have to remain in prison for at least a month. This was learned from a note from the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office which reads that: “with an order issued this morning, the Council Chamber has extended EK’s preventive detention by one month”.

“If, within 24 hours, an appeal is lodged against this decision, the interested party will appear before the indictment chamber of the Brussels Court of Appeal within fifteen days”, the note continues. “In the interest of the investigation, no further information will be provided at the moment”, concludes the prosecutor’s office.

The former vice-president of the European Parliament, recalls the note, appeared this morning before the council chamber of the Court of First Instance of Brussels “as part of a large-scale investigation conducted by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Police relating to alleged acts of criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering”.

Meanwhile, the former assistant Sofia Mandiara, who worked for the former vice president of the European Parliament from 2013 to 2014, told Tg4 that “Eva Kaili went to the United States twice with money from the Gender Equality Center in Athens, financed by the Eurochamber, only for personal purposes”. Mandilara also told Mediaset cameras that “she was not surprised that Eva Kaili’s sister was called into question. In fact, already in 2013, although she was not authorized to hire her sister or relatives, she appointed her director of International Relations of the Centre,” she explains, referring to the employment of Mantalena Kaili at the Athens Gender Equality Center in 2013.