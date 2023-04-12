The former vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, in prison since 9 December last, obtained house arrest with the electronic bracelet regime. More than four months since the federal police searched her home in Brussels – where she lived with her partner Francesco Giorgi, who was also involved – and found cash for hundreds of thousands of euros which cost her to be arrested in flagrante delicto, making forfeiting her immunity as an MEP and making her the face of Qatargate. The investigators believe that the mountain of cash was obtained by Qatar (and other countries such as Morocco and Mauritania) as corruption in exchange for positions favorable to the Eurochamber. “She leaves prison with her head held high and with dignity, she has not confessed to crimes that she has not committed, she will fight for her innocence until the end,” claimed her lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos. But she will still have to wait a few days before being able to hug her two-year-old daughter, whom she hasn’t been able to see more than twice a month during this period of detention. The actual release could take place next Friday or Monday, co-counsel Sven Mary speculated.

Kaili, who in recent months had denounced several times – through her lawyers – degrading prison conditions, will be the last of the defendants to leave prison. Former Italian Social Democrat MEP and presumptive leader of the group, Antonio Panzeri, was released from prison with an electronic bracelet last week. Yesterday it was the turn of the Belgian socialist MEP, Marc Tarabella. On February 23, however, Giorgi, Kaili’s companion and former assistant of Panzeri, was released. Panzeri, 67, who had also seen his wife and daughter arrested in Italy, agreed to collaborate with the Belgian justice system as a “repentant” to obtain a reduction in his future sentence, in exchange for his full confession and reporting the other people involved in the alleged conspiracy fueled by international corruption. In the search of his house in Brussels, the police had found 600,000 euros in cash. Also on that December 9, the general director of the NGO No Peace Without Justice, Niccolò Figa’-Talamanca, was arrested and released from prison at the beginning of February without conditions. The position of the S&D MEP, Andrea Cozzolino, whose immunity has been revoked and whose arrest has been requested by the Belgian public prosecutor, is still open. So far the court of Naples, where Cozzolino is under house arrest, has postponed the decision pending obtaining more information from Brussels.