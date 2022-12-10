Listen to the audio version of the article

From journalism to big politics. Before the arrest in Belgium for the investigation into the corruption of European officials, the career of Eva Kailivice president of the EU Parliament elected with the socialist party of Pasok, had followed the path common to many other Greek politicians.

Born in Thessaloniki 44 years ago, Kaili has a degree in architecture and from 2004 to 2007 she made herself known as one of the leading faces of the Mega Channel newscast, a popular Greek television channel, where she worked as a presenter. In Greece you also worked as a consultant for a media group and for the Pharmaceutical Industry Association.

Among the youngest Pasok deputies elected in 2007 in the Hellenic Parliament, in 2014 she arrived at theEurocamera in Brusselswhere he met his partner, the Italian Francesco Giorgi (also among those arrested), with whom he has a daughter. In January you took the big leap, when you were elected Vice-President of the European Parliament.

Il watergate greco

According to the secretary of Pasok Nikos Androulakis, who ousted Kaili from the party, the MEP’s troubles with her political family had already started long before. “From the moment I reported him eavesdropping scandal in Greece last July, Kaili said that it was a common thing that had already happened to others”, explained Androulakis, stating that she had already communicated to the MEP in September that she would not be re-nominated with the Pasok. Androulakis was in fact the first politician to have revealed an attempt to hack his cell phone by unknown persons with the spyware Predator. His denunciation was the fuse that set off the so-called ‘Greek watergate’ in the country.

On that occasion Kaili had been interviewed by the broadcaster Mega and she said that wiretapping similar to that of her party secretary had been denounced by MEPs from other countries, and she herself had defined herself as the victim of a similar attack, also by unknown persons, during a trip to the Arabian peninsula. A statement that was not liked by the leaders of her party, but according to the Greek government spokesman Yannis Economou “Ms Kaili has been a close political ally of Androulakis for many years: they have been working together since 2014, when they were both elected MEPs”.