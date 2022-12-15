Home World Qatargate, Giorgi confesses before the judges: “But now free my partner”
Qatargate, Giorgi confesses before the judges: “But now free my partner”

Qatargate, Giorgi confesses before the judges: “But now free my partner”

BRUSSELS – “I did everything for money I didn’t need.” With these words Francesco Giorgi – the partner of the Greek MEP Eva Kaili and one of the four arrested in the Belgian prosecutor’s investigation – confirmed the basis of the accusations that see him involved in Qatargate. Collapsed in front of the magistrates of BruxellesGiorgi admitted that he had acted illegally and said he was sorry.

