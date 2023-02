BRUXELLES – The investigation into Qatargate takes one last leap. Yesterday the European Parliament approved the request for the waiver of parliamentary immunity for two MEPs, both from the S&D group: the Italian Andrew Cozzolino and the Belgian Marc Tarabella. The plenary voted substantially unanimously on the request made in mid-January by the Brussels public prosecutor’s office. Since yesterday, therefore, the two political exponents can be investigated, searched or even arrested.