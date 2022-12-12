“It is no exaggeration to say that the last few days have been the longest of my career. I’m angry, I’m sorry, and these are the feelings that accompany my determination to strengthen this institution. The European Parliament is under attack, European democracy is under attack”. You said this to the president of the Eurochamber Roberta Metsola as she opened the plenary session of the European Parliament with a statement on Qatargate, the alleged case of corruption by Qatar within the European Parliament.

Prosecutor of Belgium: “frozen” computers of 10 assistants

Since the beginning of the operation by the Belgian judiciary which led to the arrest of 6 people and 20 searches, starting last Friday, “the computer systems of ten parliamentary assistants have been frozen to prevent the data necessary for the investigation from disappearing ». This is what we read in a press release from the Belgian prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s file, “managed by a Brussels investigating judge”, has been “opened for more than four months for corruption, money laundering and criminal organization”, explains the note.

Wednesday hearing of 4 arrested

The four accused whose arrest was confirmed will appear before the judge on Wednesday, the prosecutor’s note continues. “Since Friday, with the support of the European Parliament’s security services, the IT resources of 10 parliamentary assistants had been frozen” so that the data they contained would not disappear. Today’s search of the European Parliament “had therefore as its objective to obtain this data”. «Other searches – continues the Federal Prosecutor – took place yesterday in Italy, an operation made possible with the support of Eurojust. In all, since the beginning of the operations, there have been 20 searches: 19 in residences and offices in addition to today’s one in the premises of the European Parliament. Several hundred thousand euros were seized in three different places: 600 thousand at the home of one of the suspects, several hundred thousand in a suitcase that was in a hotel room in Brussels and around 150 thousand in an apartment owned by an MEP. To date, 6 people have been arrested in this file. For four, including a European parliamentarian, the state of arrest was confirmed: they will appear before the council chamber on Wednesday”. The note confirms without mentioning her that the arrest of Vice President Eva Kaili was possible despite her parliamentary immunity because she was faced with a case of flagrante delicto.

Self-suspensions and resignations

Meanwhile, Marc Tarabella was suspended from the Socialists & Democrats group, just as Marie Arena resigned as president of the DROI commission, which deals with human rights. Pietro Bartolo resigned as “shadow” rapporteur for the LIBE commission dossier on visa liberalisation, and Andrea Cozzolino resigned as S&D emergency coordinator.

The plan of the enemies of democracy has failed

“The enemies of democracy – Metsola explained – for whom the very existence of this Parliament is a threat, will stop at nothing. These malicious actors, linked to autocratic third countries, have allegedly armed NGOs, unions, individuals, assistants and MEPs in an attempt to subjugate our trials. Their evil plans have failed. Our services, of which I am incredibly proud, have long been collaborating with the competent national police and judicial authorities to dismantle this alleged criminal network. Metsola also explained what measures were taken to secure Europe and collaborate in the investigations. “We have acted in harmony with the authorities to ensure compliance with all legal steps, the conservation of all information and, where necessary, the securing of IT equipment, the sealing of offices and the possibility of carrying out house searches. Last weekend, I accompanied a judge and the Belgian police, as required by the Belgian constitution, to a house search,” she added.

These are difficult days for Metsola. “I think it’s no exaggeration to say that these were among the longest days of my career. I have to choose my words carefully so as not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation or in any way undermine the presumption of innocence. And I will. So, if my fury, my anger, my pain don’t show, I assure you they are very much there, along with my determination for this Assembly to grow stronger. Make no mistake: the European Parliament, dear colleagues, is under attack. European democracy is under attack. And our way of open, free and democratic societies is under attack,” Metsola said.

Stop visa waiver negotiations

Qatargate also has consequences on the diplomatic level. “Today I was also due to announce the opening of the negotiating mandate for the visa waiver relationship with Qatar and Kuwait. In the light of the investigation, this report will have to be referred back to committee,’ said Metsola.