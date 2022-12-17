Listen to the audio version of the article

They continue at a brisk pace investigations in Belgium to decipher all aspects of the Qatargate scandal. And we look at the hearing next week, Thursday 22, on the pre-trial detention of Eva Kaili, the Greek MEP of Pasok and former vice president of the European Parliament, who could reserve a rather aggressive defensive strategy, considering at least the presence in the media, especially Greeks, by his lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos.

After the arrest on Friday 9 December, the arrests of former MEP Antonio Panzeri, Kaili’s partner and assistant Francesco Giorgi and Niccolò Figà-Talamanca have already been confirmed in recent days.

Alongside the corruption and money laundering investigation in Brussels, other national authorities are taking steps, obviously in addition to the Italian ones who took the field from the first moment for the arrest of Antonio Panzeri’s wife and daughter (they will have to appear in the court of appeal in Brescia for delivery to the Belgian authorities).

In addition to the light that has been lit for days by the Belgian investigators on Panzeri’s links with Morocco and the Moroccan authorities, the Greek justice is now examining Kaili’s business in particular. The Anti-Money Laundering Authority has mobilized and the person in charge, Charalambos Vourliotis, has ordered the total freeze in Greece of the assets of Kaili, his partner Giorgi, his parents and his sister, starting checks on all their properties, with an order forwarded to banks and cadastre.

Qatargate, EU Parliament dismisses vice president Eva Kaili with 625 yes, 1 against and 2 abstentions

The focus is now on Elontech, indicated by the Greek press as an NGO founded in 2017 and led by his sister Matalena and on which checks are allegedly underway, in particular with respect to money flows. The crux is that Elontech, based in Kolonaki, at the same address as the real estate company founded by the MEP, would be indicated as a vehicle used to attract European programs of up to 15 million euros, stellar figures, in short, compared to the million and a half in cash already seized by Belgian investigators in Brussels, 750,000 in Kaili’s home alone.