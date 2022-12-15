Listen to the audio version of the article

Francesco Giorgi, the former assistant of Antonio Panzeri who worked for the PD MEP Andrea Cozzolino, confessed to the Belgian investigators led by judge Michel Claise that he had been part of an organization used by Morocco and Qatar to condition the decision-making processes of the European Union. His role was to handle the cash. This was reported by the Belgian newspaper Le Soir this morning, citing court documents.

According to rumors reported instead by the Greek broadcaster Mega TV, taken up by the German information site Focus.de, the Belgian investigators who are investigating the Qatargate would have in their sights “over 60 MEPs”, most of whom belong to the Socialists & Democrats group, the EPP and “left-wing parties”. The objective of the alleged corruption would be to have positive or softer positions towards Qatar.

Meloni: “devastating contours, make full light”

In Italy, the latest developments in the Belgian investigation are still at the center of attention today. “The scenario is objectively worrying, the news that comes out tells us something we would never have imagined”, notes the premier Giorgia Meloni, commenting on the “Qatargate” scandal on the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels. “I believe that in the face of events of this type, the reaction counts a lot, which must be firm and decisive. We must go all the way and no discounts must be made. The credibility of the Union, of our nations, depends on it ”, she underlines again, hoping for a discussion on the subject during the meeting of the EU Council. “We will ask that full light be shed on what is happening, because the contours are quite devastating”concludes the Prime Minister.

Qatargate, Metsola: “Let’s not hide dust under the rug”

Metsola: “No impunity, we are not for sale”

The hope of the Italian premier echoes in the words of the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who while waiting to understand the point of collapse of the investigation returns to reiterate a clear political message: “There will be no impunity, we will not sweep the dust under the carpet”. Today’s European Council, he continues, will also discuss “the accusations involving the European Parliament, which are a blow to democracy and everything we have worked for for many years. It takes many years to build trust, but a moment is enough to destroy it”. “It is not business as usual: I will do everything I can to restore the position of the house of democracy as a legislator, as a decision-making institution, which is transparent and which is not for sale to foreign actors who seek to undermine us,” he concludes.