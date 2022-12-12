“I feel fury, anger and pain.” These are the words with which the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola he opened the plenary session of the European Parliament by referring to the scandal Qatargate.

During her speech, President Metsola clearly explained that all the institutions of Bruxelles will work with the Belgian judiciary and police to shed light on what the Belgian newspaper The evening defined as “the most serious scandal of the European Parliament”. The procedure for the forfeiture of the vice president involved, Eva Kailihas already been launched and the report on visa liberalization with Qatar and Kuwait has been referred back to committee. “There will be no impunity”, reiterated Metsola, stating that an internal investigation will soon be launched with the aim of understanding where the leaks have occurred and to make the parliamentary control system even more “impermeable”. Clarity and transparency are the watchwords to ensure that a scandal of this magnitude never occurs again: “There will be no need to sweep dust under the carpet”.





The case broke out when the father of vice president Kaili, a Greek socialist MEP, was stopped by the authorities with a bag containing 600,000 euros in 50 and 20 euro banknotes. The searches at the house of Kaili and the partner involved, Francis George, had led to the discovery of another 150 thousand euros and gifts of various value. The investigators, with the arrest of the couple and the former MEP Pd Antonio Panzeri, they discovered a criminal network aimed at influencing the vote of the European Parliament in favor of the commissioning states. Metsola concluded the Plenary by saying she was “deeply disappointed” and reminding “malignant subjects who think they can buy their future” that they will find the European Parliament firmly on their way: “If we work together we can emerge stronger”.