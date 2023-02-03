Home World Qatargate, Niccolò Figà-Talamanca released from prison – La Stampa
World

Qatargate, Niccolò Figà-Talamanca released from prison – La Stampa

by admin
Qatargate, Niccolò Figà-Talamanca released from prison – La Stampa

Niccolò Figà-Talamanca, in preventive detention since 9 December as part of the investigation into Qatargate, is free again. In fact, the release of the former secretary of the NGO “No Peace Without Justice” has been ordered, who is expected to leave the Saint-Gilles prison in the next few hours: according to what is reported by “La Stampa”, Figà-Talamanca – who this morning was been questioned – should be released unconditionally, i.e. without restrictive measures.

Already in December the judges of the Council Chamber had ordered his release with the measure of the electronic bracelet, but the appeal of the prosecutor – later accepted – had prevented his release. Still in prison are Antonio Panzeri, who has obtained the status of pentito, his former assistant Francesco Giorgi and his partner, the former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili.

See also  Afghanistan, Massud still denies defeat: "The people of the Panshir continue to fight"

You may also like

Meloni in Berlin: “Yes to a sovereign wealth...

The Pope rebukes the leaders of South Sudan:...

Jafar Panahi, the director in prison in Iran,...

Iran, director Panahi released from prison. He challenged...

France, goodbye to the Signal building: symbol of...

The Chinese “spy” balloon: here’s what it is...

Ireland: moving forward with the anti-wine law. “Labels...

Usa, here are the new weapons destined for...

The US returns a 3,000-year-old spoon to Palestine,...

Hot air balloons, because the weapon that came...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy