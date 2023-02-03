Niccolò Figà-Talamanca, in preventive detention since 9 December as part of the investigation into Qatargate, is free again. In fact, the release of the former secretary of the NGO “No Peace Without Justice” has been ordered, who is expected to leave the Saint-Gilles prison in the next few hours: according to what is reported by “La Stampa”, Figà-Talamanca – who this morning was been questioned – should be released unconditionally, i.e. without restrictive measures.

Already in December the judges of the Council Chamber had ordered his release with the measure of the electronic bracelet, but the appeal of the prosecutor – later accepted – had prevented his release. Still in prison are Antonio Panzeri, who has obtained the status of pentito, his former assistant Francesco Giorgi and his partner, the former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili.