Qatargate, no more house arrest or electronic bracelet for Eva Kaili. The former vice president: “Now I want to return to the European Parliament”

Former European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili intends to return to her job in the Strasbourg Chamber. Her lawyers made it known, informs the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, after yesterday the Thessaloniki politician was released from house arrest with the obligation of an electronic bracelet, as the precautionary requirements no longer apply. Speaking to Greek broadcaster Skai, lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said Kaili would submit a request to the competent parliamentary committee to find out whether the Belgian authorities violated the presumption of innocence.

Qatargate, Eva returns home MARCO BRESOLIN April 13, 2023



According to the lawyer, a week after the presentation of the request, Kaili will be able to return to Parliament (she is no longer vice president, but is still a European parliamentarian). According to the lawyer, “the evidence documenting Kaili’s innocence increases with each passing day.” The Greek politician was arrested last December, as part of the investigation into alleged acts of corruption aimed at influencing the decision-making process of the European Parliament, known as Qatargate