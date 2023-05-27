Home » Qatargate, no more house arrest or electronic bracelet for Eva Kaili. The former vice president: “Now I want to return to the European Parliament”
World

Qatargate, no more house arrest or electronic bracelet for Eva Kaili. The former vice president: “Now I want to return to the European Parliament”

by admin
Qatargate, no more house arrest or electronic bracelet for Eva Kaili. The former vice president: “Now I want to return to the European Parliament”

Former European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili intends to return to her job in the Strasbourg Chamber. Her lawyers made it known, informs the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, after yesterday the Thessaloniki politician was released from house arrest with the obligation of an electronic bracelet, as the precautionary requirements no longer apply. Speaking to Greek broadcaster Skai, lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said Kaili would submit a request to the competent parliamentary committee to find out whether the Belgian authorities violated the presumption of innocence.

Qatargate, Eva returns home

MARCO BRESOLIN

According to the lawyer, a week after the presentation of the request, Kaili will be able to return to Parliament (she is no longer vice president, but is still a European parliamentarian). According to the lawyer, “the evidence documenting Kaili’s innocence increases with each passing day.” The Greek politician was arrested last December, as part of the investigation into alleged acts of corruption aimed at influencing the decision-making process of the European Parliament, known as Qatargate

See also  Afghanistan, Isis-K and its network ready to sow terror

You may also like

Numerous basketball stars at the celebration of the...

Luka Dončić video training to lose weight |...

“Souvenir of Sicily”, the Color Group pays homage...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 27 May...

Nikola Jokić is bigger than Larry Bird says...

Who is the young man who defended the...

Monte Lussari time trial startlist Giro d’Italia 2023:...

Amazon shop: 20 evening OPPORTUNITIES for less than...

Novak Djokovic took pictures with beauties in Paris...

Japan’s nuclear-contaminated water discharge plan draws opposition from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy