Rue Ducale, number 41. It is in this street halfway between the financial and European districts of Brussels that they have their headquarters two NGOs ended up in the eye of the storm in the investigation into bribes from Qatar. ‘Fight Impunity’ is the association founded by the former MEP Antonio Panzeri.

But, in the viewfinder there is also ‘No Peace Without Justice‘, ‘There is no peace without justice’, the association founded in 1993 by Emma Bonino and was born out of a campaign by the transnational Radical Party. The former foreign minister, reached by Ansa, chose “not to comment on ongoing investigations” but the involvement of the historical organization of the radical galaxy is confirmed by the arrest – validated today – of the secretary general Niccolò Figa-Talamanca.

Accused, like the other five arrested in Brussels, of corruption and money laundering. At the moment, the dynamics of Figa-Talamanca’s involvement are not clear, but an important detail could be that the NGO shares its offices in Brussels with Fight Impunityfounded in 2019 by Panzeri and which counted among its members another Italian under arrest, Francesco Giorgi.

Figa-Talamanca’s track record is highly prestigious, Columbia University, International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, and New York City Human Rights Advocates Committee, where No Peace without Justice has one of two campuses. The other is in Brussels. The headquarters is instead in Rome.

Among insiders No Peace Without Justice has always enjoyed a solid reputation and is known for its battles in the field of international criminal justicein gender equality, in particular against female genital mutilation.