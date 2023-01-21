Listen to the audio version of the article

Mauritanian and Saudi diplomats “wanted information on what was being said in their country’s EU Parliament”. Francesco Giorgi, right arm of the great orchestrator of the European tangentopoli Pier Antonio Panzeri, speaks of an extended “system”, which would go beyond the bribes paid by Qatar and Morocco. He tells of the attempt by other non-EU countries to get in touch with MEPs to tame the economic dossiers of their interest.

These are hypotheses, even if currently supported by these first excerpts from the interrogation that are starting to leak out, after both Panzeri and Giorgi began collaborating with the Brussels investigating judge Michel Claise. Investigative sources heard by beraking latest news confirmed that the investigation into criminal association, corruption and money laundering “does not concern only Qatar and Morocco”.

Mauritanian and Saudi diplomats

Giorgi, companion of the former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, who has been in prison since 9 December, told the Belgian judicial authority that there was an agreement with Mauritania similar to the one established with Qatar and Morocco. He says that with Panzeri they “went to the Mauritanian embassy (…) and we met their ambassador and the Saudi one who wanted information on what was being said in the EU Parliament of their country”. Information that would have had a price: «I – says Giorgi – rented my apartment to the ambassador and that was my counterpart: 1,500 euros plus 300 for expenses. Panzeri took 25 thousand euros in cash. Even in Mauritania they have an image problem», which is why they allegedly «engaged Panzeri to get advice on what to do».

The triangulations

To date, the investigators have only “crystallized” the alleged corruption of socialist MEPs Marc Tarabella and Andrea Cozzolino, involved in various capacities for the dossiers of Qatar and Morocco, states in which profound human rights critical issues persist.

The prosecutor is reconstructing the mechanism through which “diplomatic” money filtered into Europe by exploiting the channel of the Equality consultancy company, formally created in 2018 by Francesco Giorgi’s father and brother, to then be taken over by the Milan accountant Monica Rossana Bellini, arrested in recent days.