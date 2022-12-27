Home World Qatargate: Panzeri and Figà-Talamanca remain in prison
Qatargate: Panzeri and Figà-Talamanca remain in prison

BRUSSELS. Countermand, Niccolò Figà-Talamanca returns to prison. The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office has ordered the revocation of the electronic bracelet for the former general secretary of the No Peace Without Justice association, at the center of the corruption investigation known as “Qatargate”. The Italian suspended himself from office on December 12, after being stopped in the wake of the investigation into alleged corruption of some European authorities by the emirate. House arrest had been ordered for him on December 14, but today he appeared before the judges, who decided to replace the provision with “a simple extension of preventive detention”, the federal prosecutor said without adding further elements for the purposes of the continuation of the investigation.

The judges also heard from Pierantonio Panzeri, the former MEP arrested on the same corruption charges. For him, at his request, the hearing in his case was postponed to 17 January.

It is not the first time that the Belgian federal prosecutor has denied house arrest. Eva Kaili, an MEP arrested during searches in her apartment in Brussels, had asked for the possibility of using an electronic bracelet, a request denied last week.

