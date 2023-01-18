Home World Qatargate, Panzeri’s accountant Monica Rossana Bellini arrested: European mandate for corruption and money laundering
World

Qatargate, Panzeri’s accountant Monica Rossana Bellini arrested: European mandate for corruption and money laundering

Qatargate, Panzeri's accountant Monica Rossana Bellini arrested: European mandate for corruption and money laundering

The accountant of the Panzeri family Monica Rossana Bellini was arrested by the economic and financial police unit of the Gdf of Milan and by the judicial police unit of the Gdf, upon execution of a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian magistrates in the investigation into Qatargate, which had led to the arrest, among others by former MEP Antonio Panzeri.

Corruption in the EU parliament

Bellini is accused of conspiracy, corruption and money laundering, and had already been searched in recent weeks by the Gdf coordinated by the adjunct Fabio De Pasquale, again at the request of the Brussels judiciary.

The accountant, who among the various positions appears to be part of the supervisory boards of some Milanese municipal companies such as Milanosport, was arrested yesterday and is now in San Vittore prison. The Milan Court of Appeal will have to decide on the delivery of the woman, to whom the same charges are raised as the others arrested in the Belgian investigation. As far as has been known, the European arrest warrant does not indicate specific elements other than the crimes alleged by the Belgian magistrates. Once the mae arrived to the Gdf investigators, the arrest was made.

