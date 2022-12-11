Listen to the audio version of the article

«Ingenious and often incorrect methods to achieve its goals». These are the accusations made against Antonio Panzeri the former MEP arrested on December 9 in Brussels with other people, including the vice-president of the European Parliament Eva Search (now under arrest despite parliamentary immunity) contested by the Belgian investigating judge Michel Claise in the investigation in which the crimes of criminal association, corruption and money laundering are hypothesized starting from January 2021.

The accusations

The accusations made against the former secretary of the Milan Chamber of Labor, representative in Europe first for the Democratic Party and then for Article One, a progressive movement from which he was suspended yesterday, are put in black and white in the form attached to the executed European arrest warrant on 9 December in Calusco d’Adda, in the province of Bergamo, against Panzeri’s wife, Maria Colleoniand his daughter Silvia.

The two women, defended by Angelo De Riso and Nicola Colli, yesterday before the judge of the Brescia Court of Appeal who validated the arrest and granted the house arrest, said they were “not aware of anything” of what was disputed. That is, as stated in the document which is entered in the database of the police of all countries in the Schengen area, to «be aware of the activities of the husband/father and even to participate in the transport of ‘gifts’ given to Morocco through Abderrahim Atmoun , Ambassador of Morocco to Poland”.

The description of the facts

In the summary description of the facts, the magistrate, emphasizing that the “presumption of innocence” applies, writes that the crimes emerge from the transcript of wiretaps between Panzeri, also the founder of Fight impunity, and his wife. While awaiting the transmission of the Mae (European Arrest Warrant) which details the passages of the investigation that engulfed the European Parliament, a dialogue also emerges in which reference is made to a Christmas holiday for the whole family cost 100 thousand euros. Figure on which investigations are underway and which his wife spoke about on the phone.

The conversations between Colleoni and Panzeri

In the document, a 4-page file which summarizes some conversations, it is explained that Maria Colleoni and Panzeri would have used a credit card belonging to a third person called “the giant” (“géant”). Furthermore, speaking of the organization of a family vacation during Natalie’s break, speaking of costs and emphasizing that she “cannot afford to spend 100,000 euros (…) as in the previous year”, Maria Colleoni allegedly said to her husband to «open a bank account in Belgium» on which she did not want «that he would carry out any operation without her being able to control it». She and then she advised him to open an account with «VAT registration, which suggests that Panzeri could have started a new commercial activity subject to VAT».