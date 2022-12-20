If for Antonio Panzeri’s wife, Maria Dolores Colleoni, the card of overcrowding in Belgian prisons did not work, for his daughter Silvia, the issue made inroads in the judges of the Brescia Court of Appeal. Who have postponed the decision on the delivery of the 38-year-old lawyer to the Belgian authorities until next January 3, requesting in the meantime, by order, that the Ministry of Justice evaluate the conditions of the Brussels prisons. That is, it establishes, as the defense explains, whether they are “compatible with those of Italian prisons and with what is required by the European Convention on Human Rights” Also because Belgium has already been condemned by the ECHR with a sentence which however dates back to 2014. Too old for the judges who decided yesterday, but taken into consideration by those who have today.

The lawyers Angelo De Riso and Nicola Colli, “in the light of yesterday’s sentence”, have also opted this morning for a different procedural strategy. In the presence of the suspect, Silvia Panzeri, who was in the courtroom, they in fact raised a preliminary objection, not limiting themselves to her brief filed for her mother. A card that the defense will certainly also rely on in the appeal before the Court of Cassation which, within five days, must be presented to try to avoid handing over the woman.

Wife and daughter of the former MEP overwhelmed by the scandal, were arrested on 9 December on a European arrest warrant, because they were considered “fully aware” of Panzeri’s “dealing” at the center of the investigation into the bribes paid by Qatar and Morocco for ” condition” the policies of the Union. At the time of her arrest, Silvia Panzeri had just returned from a trip to Doha. But her position, as described in the Mae, appears different from that of Colleoni, who according to the investigators exercised “control” over her husband’s operations and with him used the credit card of a third person, the “Giant”, the “Giant”. Who, according to some newspapers, is the Moroccan ambassador to Poland, Abderrahim Atmoun.

The 38-year-old professional, who lives and has her office in the Milan area, is accused of criminal organization, corruption and money laundering, because – it is written in the documents – she would have participated in the transport of the ambassador’s gifts. “Only creams”, as reported by her mother yesterday in the courtroom. However, it is not excluded that before January 3, the Belgian investigators will transmit investigative documents to Brescia which will allow the judges of the Court of Appeal to better understand the evidence against the 38-year-old.