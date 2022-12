There is no shortage of interceptions in the documents of the Qatargate investigation either. And especially those of Antonio Panzeribelieved by the investigators to be the mastermind of the organization, the head of the “clique” which also included his former assistant Francesco Giorgi and the MEP Andrew Cozzolinoaccused of being substantially on the payroll of Qatar and Morocco, for interventions and acts favorable to the two countries within the European Parliament.