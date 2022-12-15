Home World Qatargate, Prodi: “A painful story, a tremendous blow to Europe’s credibility”
BOLOGNA – “Look, I’m embittered and indignant, I won’t go any further because I still know little about this story, but it’s certainly a painful story for those like me who believe in democracy and in Europe”. Romano Prodi does not hide his bewilderment at the news emerging from Qatargate, the investigation by the federal prosecutor in Brussels investigating the round of bribes paid by Qatar to “moderate” the position of the European Parliament on human rights violations in the Gulf emirate.

