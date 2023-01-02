An urgent procedure to waive the immunity of MEPs Cozzolino and Tarabella. It was requested by the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, at the request of the Belgian judicial authorities in the context of the Qatargate investigation.

The first procedural steps have been taken and the Chair will announce the request in plenary at the earliest possible opportunity on 16 January. The request will then be referred to the Committee on Legal Affairs (Juri) for a proposal for a decision. From the outset, the European Parliament has done everything in its power to assist in the investigation and we will continue to ensure that there is no impunity. Those responsible will find this Parliament on the side of the law. Corruption cannot pay and we will do everything to fight it», commented Metsola.

As required by the Rules of Procedure of the European Parliament (Rule 6 and Rule 9), requests for the waiver of immunity are announced by the President in plenary and then referred to the competent committee (Juri Legal Affairs Committee). The Committee on Legal Affairs appoints a rapporteur, cases are presented in a committee meeting and a hearing may take place. The draft report will be discussed and voted on in Juri.

The committee adopts a recommendation for the whole Parliament to approve or reject the request. All immunity cases are evaluated behind closed doors. The recommendation is then presented to the plenary. If adopted in plenary (simple majority), the President will immediately communicate Parliament’s decision to the Member(s) concerned and to the competent national authority. Metsola has asked all services and commissions to prioritize this procedure with a view to its conclusion by February 13, 2023