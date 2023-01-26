Home World Qatargate, Silvia Panzeri and Maria Dolores Colleoni, daughter and wife of the former MEP, are free again
Qatargate, Silvia Panzeri and Maria Dolores Colleoni, daughter and wife of the former MEP, are free again

Silva Panzeri and Maria Dolores Colleoni are free. This was decided by the Brescia court of appeal, following the communication from the Belgian prosecutor’s office, it notified the Milanese magistrates and the family lawyers, Angelo De Riso and Nicola Colli, a document in which they express their willingness to renounce the delivery of the two women to the Belgian authorities. A decision, that of the Belgian prosecutor’s office, which comes after the collaboration agreement of Antonio Panzeri.

Corruption in the EU parliament: the Qatargate case

The criminal sections of the Court of Appeal of Brescia have taken note of the note from the Education Office of Brussels with which it renounced the surrender procedure and have revoked the precautionary measure of house arrest of the daughter and wife of former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, involved in the Qatargate scandal. “The proceedings are currently before the Court of Cassation – reads a note from the President of the Court Claudio Castelli – where the delivery measures had been challenged, which will therefore be able to provide for the delivery”.

Maria Dolores Colleoni and Silvia Panzeri were arrested on 9 December on the basis of a European arrest warrant. The two suspects will be questioned by the investigating judge Michel Claise. “As soon as they are released, we will accompany them to Belgium for questioning,” De Riso said. For the other suspect, the accountant Monica Rossana Bellini, the procedure for delivery in Belgium remains.

