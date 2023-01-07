Silvia Panzeri, the daughter of Antonio Panzeri, the former MEP in a cell in Brussels as part of Qatargate, remains under house arrest. The Brescia Court of Appeal rejected the request made by the defenders, Angelo De Riso and Nicola Colli, to release their client or to grant her the obligation to sign, as she needs to practice her profession as a lawyer.

The judges considered that the measure of house arrest, ordered by their colleagues in execution of the European arrest warrant, is correct pending the decision, expected in a short time, on the surrender requested by Belgium.

The lawyers of the young woman instead insisted, explaining that the 200 thousand euros “frozen” at the request of the Belgian judiciary in Silvia Panzeri’s current account would be “fees, the result of her professional activity”. De Riso and Colli challenged the seizure ordered by the investigating judge of Bergamo, following the request made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in execution of a European investigation order. And they believe that there are “defects” in the provision, adding that they will discuss it, without however going into the merits of the matter, before the Bergamo Court of Review.