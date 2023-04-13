Home World Qatargate, Tarabella leaves prison and goes to house arrest: “An ordeal is over”
Belgian socialist MEP Marc Tarabella, in custody in prison since February 10 as accused in the context of Qatargate, this morning he was released from the prison of Marche-en-Famenne, in southern Belgium. The politician, as established on Tuesday by the Brussels judges, will be able to continue under house arrest with the electronic bracelet.

He will also be able to resume representation activities that do not require physical presence, he said The evening.

