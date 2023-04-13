11
by the Milan editorial staff
Belgian socialist MEP Marc Tarabella, in custody in prison since February 10 as accused in the context of Qatargate, this morning he was released from the prison of Marche-en-Famenne, in southern Belgium. The politician, as established on Tuesday by the Brussels judges, will be able to continue under house arrest with the electronic bracelet.
by the Milan editorial staff
He will also be able to resume representation activities that do not require physical presence, he said The evening.
