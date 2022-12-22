Home World Qatargate, the Belgian judiciary asks to freeze two accounts of Panzeri and his daughter
The Belgian judiciary has asked to freeze two Italian current accounts in the name of Antonio Panzeri and to the daughter Silvia as part of the Qatargate investigation. However, there would appear to be a problem of territorial jurisdiction on these investigations on which a comparison is underway between various prosecutors in Northern Italy. The suspicion is that sums proceeding from the alleged corruption, of which the former MEP is accused, have passed through those accounts to moderate the position of the European Parliament on human rights violations.

