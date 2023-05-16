Qatargate, the Court of Appeal says yes to the extradition of Cozzolino

The green light came after 4 hours of council chambers. In a ghostly courthouse, just before ten o’clock this evening the judges of the Court of Appeal said yes to the extradition of the Pd MEP Andrea Cozzolino in the context of the inquiry called “Qatargate”. Therefore, the request of the Belgian federal prosecutor accusing Cozzolino of the crime of corruption was accepted.

The politician, present at the reading of the device, had released a spontaneous statement this morning to reiterate how there are “smoky, not very detailed disputes” against him and how he has always been available to the authorities responsible for the investigations, repeatedly asking to be questioned but never received an answer. In fact, the Court of Appeal of Naples has stripped itself of the case. A case that was becoming a real deal. The Neapolitan judges, in fact, postponed the decision 4 times, because the Belgian authorities did not respond to the questions also asked at the request of the politician’s defense. In the end, however, the dossier has arrived and the decision has come.

Cozzolino, however, will not be extradited immediately. The extradition, by procedure, is frozen until the ruling of the Court of Cassation, to which the MEP’s lawyers will appeal. They have five days to present it. The Supreme Court should convene a hearing within 30 days of receiving the petition.

Arrested on 10 February on an international arrest warrant, Cozzolino has been under house arrest, in his home in Vomero, since 11 February.