The hearing on the request to hand over to the Belgian authorities began shortly after 1 pm in Brescia Silvia Panzeridaughter of the former MEP Pd Antonio Panzeri, as part of the investigation now known as Qatargate which has invested the European Parliament. The suspect, Silvia Panzeri, is also present at the hearing, which is taking place behind closed doors. The judges retired to the council chamber around 2 pm.

The Brescia Court of Appeal will have to evaluate the papers arrived from Brussels on prison conditions, in the scenario country of Qatargate, which could, according to the woman’s lawyers, not guarantee detention in line with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Silvia Panzeri, defended by lawyers Angelo De Riso and Nicola Colliis at home. The decision was to be taken on January 3 but the report on prisons had not yet arrived. A different fate for Panzeri’s wife, Maria Dolores Colleoniarrested together with her daughter: a month ago the judges (a different college from that of her daughter) instead decided to hand her over to Belgium, explaining that “the violation of human rights is an assessment that is up to the Belgian authority”.

09 January 2023



After the analysis of the report on the state of prisons in Belgium, requested by the defense, the discussion of the parties continued, before the council chambers and the decision of the judges, which could arrive within the day.