“The European Parliament has revoked the position of Vice-President of MEP Eva Kaili, currently in prison in Brussels on suspicion of corruption by Qatar”. This is what the 5 Star Movement delegation to the European Parliament announced in a note. «We consider this as a dutiful act in the difficult but essential process of restoring credibility and trust in the European Parliament, the only European institution elected directly by the citizens. This vote is a first step, but much work still awaits us to ensure transparency and impartiality in parliamentary work. We can’t go wrong» concludes the pentastellata delegation.

The European Parliament has approved the dismissal of Greek MEP Eva Kaili from the post of EP vice-president. The plenary voted yes with a majority of more than two thirds (625 votes), as foreseen by Parliament. One against and two abstentions.

Luca Visentini after the interrogation: “I’m innocent”

“I am glad that the interrogation is over and that I was able to fully answer all the questions. Should any further allegations be made, I look forward to the opportunity to rebut them, as I am innocent of any wrongdoing. Any form of corruption is absolutely unacceptable and I am absolutely committed to the fight against corruption”. Luca Visentini declares it in a statement released by the Ituc, the International Confederation of Trade Unions. And the Ituc rejects the accusations of Qatar’s influence on the union as “totally false”. The offices of MEP Pietro Bartolo’s assistant at the Eurochamber in Strasbourg were placed under seal this morning, as confirmed by one of his staff.

Qatargate, the longest day. Metsola to the EU Parliament: “Democracy under attack” by our correspondent Marco Bresolin December 13, 2022



“I insist that we speak of individual cases and not of a systemic issue for the EU Parliament”. This was stated by the president of the EPP, Manfred Weber, at a press conference on Qatargate. “99% of Members of this Parliament are doing their best to achieve the objectives and we must protect that. Here we are talking about criminal errors of individuals. I would like to be very clear about making this separation – he added -. On the other hand we have seen new elements: the activities of states and ambassadors in Brussels, what they do with NGOs is not an area of ​​discussion, it is not covered. We don’t have as much transparency here as we do for the economic sector, where there is a transparency register and transparency rules. Well, this is what I mean by considering new elements to improve things for the future» explained Weber. «As regards payments from foreign sources to EU lawmakers, I have always been of the opinion that we must not allow Russia to finance any activity of political groups in the EU. This has always been my position regarding the Russian case. Now there is the case of Qatar and related NGOs and we need more transparency and these discussions are necessary» highlighted Weber.