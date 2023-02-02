The European Parliament, in its plenary session in Brussels, voted in favor of revoking the parliamentary immunity of MEPs Andrea Cozzolino and Marc Tarabella in the context of the investigation into Qatargate.

Tarabella, present in the courtroom, voted in favor of waiving his immunity. Both votes were by show of hands. The procedure, which began in January, will be completed when the decision is formally communicated to the MEPs concerned and the requesting authorities.

The communication, parliamentary sources say, is immediate. The procedure for the waiver of immunity started on 16 January with the announcement of the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsolathat it has received the request from the competent authorities in Belgium in the context of an investigation by the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office.

“I have come expressly to vote in favor of the waiver of my parliamentary immunity which I have asked for from the very beginning” of the Qatargate affair “because it will allow me to express myself before the investigators who want to ask me questions and who can now do so so that the justice can do its job”. This was stated by the Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella at the end of the vote in the Chamber which gave the green light to the revocation of his parliamentary immunity.