The Gip of Bergamo froze with a preventive seizure decree, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office which implemented a European investigation order of the Belgian judiciary in the investigation into the Qatargate, 6 current accounts in the name of Antonio Panzeri, his daughter Silvia, the former general secretary of the International Confederation of Trade Unions Luca Visentini and Francesco Giorgi, a former collaborator of the former MEP Panzeri. In particular, as the Bergamo prosecutor Antonio Chiappani communicates in a note, around 200 thousand euros have been blocked in an account of Silvia Panzeri and 40 thousand euros in one of her father.

Prosecutor’s note

«Today – explains the prosecutor Chiappani in a note – by delegation of the Prosecutor of the Republic of Bergamo, the soldiers of the police section of the Guardia di Finanza of Milan have implemented a provision issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Bergamo which orders the freezing and preventive seizure of 6 current accounts in the name of Pier Antonio Panzeri, Silvia Panzeri, Luca Visentini and Francesco Giorgi”.

In this regard, Chiappani explains, “it should be noted that more than 40 thousand euros attributable to Panzeri and about 200 thousand euros attributable to Silvia Panzeri were found” and blocked. This activity “arose from the request for international legal assistance issued by the investigating judge at the Court of First Instance of Brussels who is proceeding for the crimes of public corruption, criminal association and money laundering”.

The request of the Belgian judiciary

The seizure of the accounts derives from the request to freeze them by the Belgian judiciary and therefore does not fall within the sphere of an autonomous procedure of the Bergamo prosecutor’s office. In recent days, the Gdf had found and seized sums in cash in Panzeri’s family home in the Bergamo area (17 thousand euros) and in that of Francesco Giorgi in Abbiategrasso (20 thousand euros).

Documentation on 7 current accounts attributable to Panzeri, his daughter, Giorgi and Visentini had also been acquired, again with input from the Belgian magistrates and on the orders of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office. The cards on the accounts were sent to Belgium and then the Brussels authorities asked Italy to block some of them. Today, Friday 23 December, that motion was executed.