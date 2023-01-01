The “Qatargate” is just the beginning. It’s the first tip of the iceberg. Below there is still a world to discover. And already next week there Brussels prosecutor’s office will start a new exploration. “Phase 2” of the investigation will probably start next Monday. With new investigations and above all with new suspects. And this time the European Parliament will be directly involved. He will have to express himself formally on the “case” that has shaken men and offices in Brussels and Strasbourg for three weeks now. Just in these hours, in fact, an unofficial communication has been sent by the Belgian magistrates to the Bureau of the Eurochamber. To warn that the investigators are considering sending the request for very quickly lift the immunity of some MEPs. The sign that the investigation is making the first leap in quality.

The Brussels prosecutors are finalizing their application. Which would currently concern two members of Parliament: the Italian Andrew Cozzolino and the Belgian Marc Tarabella. While, at present, the position of another Belgian of Italian origin would be suspended, Maria Arena.

This step would inevitably lead to the scandal spreading like wildfire. New deeds, new investigations, new searches. This, in fact, will serve the waiver of immunity. Without which the magistrates cannot instead do nothing. MEPs can only be reached by judicial measures in the event of flagrante delicto. As happened for the Greek Eva Kaili, until a few days ago vice-president of the Assembly.





When the magistrates’ request has been formally filed, the President of Parliament, Roberta Metsola, he will announce the matter in plenary and then he will preliminarily refer the examination of the application to the Committee on Legal Affairs (Juri). That he will have to adopt a recommendation to the Assembly in which he asks for the rejection or approval of the request. At that point – at the first opportunity – the Parliament will vote on the recommendation and the decision will be approved by a simple majority.

Roberta Metsola’s intentions are, however, to lend the maximum collaboration to the magistrates. If, then, the request actually arrives next week, it is possible that the Committee on Legal Affairs will deal with the matter in the week between 9 and 15 January. The first days of work, therefore, for the Commissions after the Christmas break. And if the recommendation is processed quickly, the plenary session which has been meeting in Strasbourg since 16 January will deliver the final opinion.

Given the attention and havoc caused by Qatargate, it is hard to imagine that thepermission to proceed. And if so, “Phase 2” of the investigation will basically start in mid-January.

But how did we get to this point? Just re-read the papers of the investigation to describe what they found before judges and secret services.

“In exchange for money”. There is a passage in the report that the Belgian services send to the investigating judge in Brussels, Michel Claise, which perfectly explains what this second phase of Qatargate could be: the passage from the corruptors to the corrupt. The Police entrance inside the glass building of the European Parliament. Beyond Vice President Eva Kaili’s door. According to Belgian intelligence reports, “in exchange for money” at least one Italian deputy, Andrea Cozzolino, “would have intervened within the European Parliament to promote the interests of Morocco”.

“In 2019-2020-2021 they would have received several hundred thousand euros from the Dged”, the Moroccan secret service, they write. Now, there is currently no trace of this money in the investigation documents. Cozzolino is not under investigation (even if the Belgian judicial system is different from ours, a similar institution does not exist) and has asked to be heard immediately by the Belgian magistrates, claiming his absolute extraneousness to the facts and therefore his innocence. “It’s true,” he told Repubblica, “Giorgi was my assistant and I understand that my name ends up in this story. But I didn’t know anything about his business and above all I never took a single euro or a benefit for an act contrary to my duties. We are not joking”.

The fact is that “Phase 2” of the investigation aims exactly to verify this. If it is true that Cozzolino was part of a group that “operates with a discretion that goes beyond mere prudence, avoiding appearing too openly pro-Morocco within the EU Parliament, using coded language and hiding money in their apartments” as stated in the documents. And it is for this reason that, already in the next few hours, authorization to proceed could be requested. In addition to the elements that emerged from the investigation first by the services and then by the Belgian police, the documents also include the statements of the arrested. Giorgi told of “assuming” that Panzeri could have given money to Cozzolino.

Kaili said, regarding the money found at his home, that his partner Giorgi is “possibly also keeping something for his boss, Andrea Cozzolino”. Panzeri himself tried to unload on Cozzolino: “I have no proof but you should check the president of the Maghreb delegation, Cozzolino. He is the parliamentarian whose assistant Giorgi is. Among other things, he is responsible for asking for urgent resolutions but this doesn’t happen to us, so I don’t know well, but I know it happened”.

Cozzolino’s position is not the only one that the Belgian police need to verify. It is possible that the authorization request also concerns Marc Tarabella (Maria Arena’s position is currently suspended), who was directly part of the Panzeri network. On the other hand, the situation regarding the other Italian deputies, the group of “friends” as they are defined in the documents, is different: Alessandra Moretti, the head of the delegation of the Pd, Brandon Benifei. Their assistants may have been part of the Panzeri network (the computers and cell phones were confiscated and are currently being checked by Belgian police technicians). But there is no evidence that the deputies knew that there was not a simple NGO behind Panzeri. But “corrupting countries” that wanted to buy European democracy.