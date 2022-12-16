Antonio Panzeri, the former MEP imprisoned in Brussels for Qatargate, “seems to have developed and animated” a “vast fraudulent organization” whose “criminal acts” would have had a “complex, organized and repetitive nature”. This can be read in the European arrest warrant notified to Maria Colleoni and Silvia Panzeri, wife and daughter of the former MEP, now under house arrest, the first at her sister’s house in the Bergamo area and the second in her apartment in the Milan area. The two women are accused by the Belgian judge Michel Claise of conspiracy to commit a crime, corruption and money laundering.