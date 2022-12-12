BRUSSELS – The Belgian media, The evening in particular, they estimate that they were seized from the vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili 750,000 euros in cash: 600,000 in a father’s suitcase and 100,000 in a bag found at home. These would be 50 and 20 denomination banknotes.

Athens has frozen all the assets of the former vice-president of the European Parliament: the Greek government has announced this. For some, the scandal engulfing the European Parliament over bribes from Qatar would be an ‘Italian job’, a “Italian coup”, says a French spokesman of a parliamentary group to the Eurochamber behind the scenes. the Italian socialists at the moment would be ‘toxic’ figures, observe sources inside the European People’s Party All elements that could already emerge today, at the Plenary meeting in Strasbourg and which will probably see the president intervene on the dossier, in his opening speech Roberta Metsola.