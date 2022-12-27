BRUSSELS – The suitcase. In its various declinations. The trolley, the briefcase, the big one, the small one. It is one of the hallmarks of the Qatargate investigation. The “vehicle” of bribes. The “means” to ensure the passage of money. A primitive system, preceding bank accounts in tax havens and cryptocurrencies. Yet it is enough to browse through the documents that accompany and motivate the measures adopted by the Brussels magistrates to understand that many of the operations carried out by Antonio