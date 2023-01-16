Home World Qatargate, yes to the extradition of Silvia Panzeri. The judges of Brescia: “she must be handed over to Belgium”
by admin
The judges of the second section of the Brescia Court of Appeal have decided to hand over to Belgium Silvia Panzeri, daughter of former S&D group MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri arrested in Brussels on charges of corruption and money laundering in the renamed Qatargate investigation.

The 38-year-old, currently under house arrest, was arrested in early December on a European arrest warrant. The defense has the opportunity to oppose today’s decision in Cassation which comes after three hearings. The appeal, to be presented within five days, effectively blocks her transfer.

Qatargate, the Metsola Strait

by our correspondent MARCO BRESOLIN

For the Brussels judge Michel Claise, the woman together with her mother Maria Dolores Colleoni – on whom the appeal of the defense in Cassation hangs after the yes to the delivery to Belgium (hearing January 31) – “seems to be fully aware of Panzeri’s activities”.

The judges accepted the thesis of the Brescia prosecutor Umberto Vallerin and did not take into account the oppositions raised by the defense, the lawyers Angelo De Riso and Nicola Colli who in the last hearing had asked and obtained that Belgium provide information on the state of health of the institutes prison. Documents, which arrived in recent days from Belgium, which were deemed sufficient to establish that with the delivery there would be detention in line with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Defense: the principle of trust has prevailed among European states
«The court decided to hand over Silvia Panzeri in compliance with the principle of mutual trust between European states. Not taking into consideration, according to this defence, all the inadequacies of the Belgian response: a consideration of merit was not made on our observations but on the principle of mutual trust between European states, surrender was declared”. This was explained by the lawyer Angelo De Riso, who together with his colleague Nicola Colli, defends the daughter of MEP Antonio Panzeri, at the end of the hearing before the judges of the Brescia court of appeal. The suspect, she will be “delivered to Haren prison, less afflictive, very recent”.

