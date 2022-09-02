[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 02, 2022]Hello, viewers and friends, welcome to “Current Affairs Daily Chat”. Today is September 1st, Eastern Time, and September 2nd, Beijing, Hong Kong and Taiwan time.

Today’s focus: Taiwan’s national army fired the second shot and shot down a Chinese drone. The CCP is dumb! Chengdu closed the city, and the people thanked the “tropical rainforest” that brought the goods.

For the past few days, Chinese drones have continued to harass the national army stationed in Taiwan near Kinmen. After the warning was invalid, it shot down one for the first time on September 1. How will the CCP react? Will the chances of the two sides be greatly increased?

Chengdu officials announced today that the city will be locked down, affecting 21.2 million people. At this time, a netizen who was just detained “Tropical Rainforest” was worshipped by many netizens.

The national army fired the “second shot” Hu Xijin was scolded and reversed

In the past month or so, the Taiwan Strait has been full of drama. Political dignitaries from various countries visited Taiwan like a revolving lantern. The CCP continued to respond with military exercises. For the first time, missiles hit the eastern and southern waters of Taiwan. On August 28, two U.S. cruisers crossed the Taiwan Strait. The Eastern Theater of the Communist Party of China declared that “all movements are under control” and that “the troops in the theater maintain a high level of alertness and are ready to thwart any provocations at any time.”

However, after all, this is a bit like the fight of the rural aunt, the thunder is heavy and the rain is small.

In contrast, the drone confrontation near Kinmen Island, which is actually controlled by Taiwan, is obviously more intense, with more smell and sound of gunpowder and war, and it is escalating step by step.

Let’s take a look at the many events that have happened these days:

The two sides first bickered. Chinese civilian drones have repeatedly photographed the guard posts of the Ministry of Defense at close range, and one of them even captured the consternation of Taiwanese soldiers, which caused cheers from small pink people on the mainland Internet.

In this regard, on August 29, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said triumphantly: “I don’t think it’s something to be surprised by a Chinese drone flying over Chinese territory.”

On the same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China responded: “There is an old saying in China that ‘uninvited people are called thieves’. Whether it is to break into an empty door or to peep in the air, the people of Taiwan do not welcome such thieves.” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also pointed out that China The authoritarian expansionist government of the Communist Party has always made harassing other countries a daily routine, and the title of “regional troublemaker” is well deserved.

After a few days of bickering, Taiwan also responded with a move. On August 31, a video circulated on the Internet: a Taiwanese drone flew from the Kinmen Mashan Observatory to the People’s Liberation Army Camp Area in Jiaoyu, Xiamen, Fujian, China. In the aerial video, more than a dozen Communist officers and soldiers seemed surprised Birds and animals scattered. However, some netizens pointed out that this video was modified from an old film, while Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense denied that it was filmed by the national army.

After the bickering, Taiwanese officials officially made a tough response on August 30. President Tsai Ing-wen of the Republic of China ordered: necessary and strong countermeasures should be taken in due course.

On the afternoon of August 30, the Kinmen garrison first fired a signal flare to warn, but the drone continued to circle, and then defensive shooting drove away. This was the first time that the CCP drone was shot away, and the first shot was fired!

On the same day, Qiu Guozheng, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of China, said: The national army will not provoke, but it will definitely accompany it to the end. The CCP said that the drones will turn around in the homeyard, so don’t make a fuss; Taiwan can also say, “I set off a few firecrackers to scare the sparrows, so don’t make a fuss.”

For two days on the 30th and 31st, the national army drove away Chinese drones several times over the islands near Kinmen.

On September 1, the confrontation changed substantially. The Jinmen Defense Command of the National Army stated that at 12:30 p.m. that day, an unidentified civilian aerial camera was found to enter the airspace over the restricted waters of Shiyu Island. The garrisoned troops should be dealt with in accordance with the procedures, and after the warning is invalid, they will shoot defensively and shoot them down.

In this regard, the President of the Republic of China, Su Zhenchang, said on the evening of September 1 that to defend the country, the government must not give up an inch of land, and there must be no gaps. “If any machine or equipment flies into our airspace and violates our security, the president has instructed to make strong defenses and fight back, and our military will take the most appropriate measures.”

The response from the CCP is interesting. On August 31, after the Kinmen National Army fired a warning, Hu Xijin, the Pan Man, also issued a warning to Taiwan, saying that there was no so-called “strait center line” and did not recognize the “demarcation line” between Kinmen and Xiamen. He also said that the Taiwanese army fired the “first shot”. If the Taiwanese army continues to shoot down the mainland drones, it will set an extremely dangerous and unpredictable precedent, which means that the mainland will have a reason to fire live ammunition at a target on the Taiwan side, and Destroy it, shoot it down.

Strong words. However, on September 1, Hu Xijin immediately changed his tune, saying that as far as he knew, there should be civilian drones near Kinmen, not the mainland army. He also said that Kinmen should exercise restraint and not create a new point of tension between the two sides of the strait.

So far, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not responded. So what happens next? Will the two sides skirmish?

I don’t think it’s possible. Because the CCP uses drones to harass Taiwan’s islands near Xiamen, mainly for psychological warfare. Because the Dajinmen Island in Xiamen Island is actually only 2 kilometers away, and it is only 4.5 kilometers to Xiaojinmen.

Kinmen Island is about 283 kilometers away from Taiwan’s main island. Kinmen is equivalent to being alone overseas. At present, there are only a mere 3,000 troops stationed there. It is not a star and a half from the peak of more than 100,000 people. Therefore, Taiwan’s current garrison in Kinmen is actually only symbolic. If the CCP really storms Kinmen, Kinmen cannot be defended.

This also means that the CCP’s current use of drones to harass is just a form of psychological warfare. The CCP understands that the capture of Kinmen will not help in any substantial way in occupying Taiwan, but will only increase trouble.

Therefore, Hu Xijin said before that if Taiwan shoots down the mainland drone, the mainland will have a reason to launch live ammunition at a target on the Taiwan side, etc. In fact, it is just a fight for the little pinks, and at the same time, it is trying to fight Taiwan psychologically. . However, now it has been proved that Hu Bian was beaten in the face.

Hu Xijin’s fans also made fun of Lao Hu:

@16#16: “Old Hu, please show the momentum that you used to fly Pelosi with[doge]。”

@32年dongxia: “You fired the first shot, and now I say this again, I have convinced you.”

@Flooded by jogging: “Old Hu said yesterday that Taiwan has fired the first shot, and now he says that drones are not from the military. Haha, it can ride on the wall.”

So, after Taiwan shot down a mainland drone, does the CCP really dare to hit Kinmen or Taiwan military targets? Of course not. If the cowhide is blown up, it will break.

In fact, netizens in mainland China are becoming more and more aware of the CCP’s tricks. On August 31, after Hu Xijin issued a warning, some netizens said unceremoniously: “I ask you, you said that if the Taiwan army shot down the mainland drone, we would destroy the target that shot down the Taiwan side, or even enter. The new situation of live ammunition. Do you really have a misunderstanding? Do you know what it means to shoot the other side’s target (military or civilian) with live ammunition? It means making up your mind and ending the other side. In other words, it’s really going to be a war. “

The netizen said, “I implore you, please stay in line with the national policy, stop making your various declarations, and don’t bark the dog that can bite! Don’t be slapped in the face again! More importantly, don’t let You guys got slapped in the face…”

Of course, some people are now coming out to ask: “Now I really doubt whether Lao Hu is the opposite. The IQ of ordinary people can’t do such a thing.”

Chengdu explodes “Tropical Rainforest” shopping festival, netizens worship new Li Wenliang

The CCP’s policy of “zeroing out” is now becoming more and more obsessive. On the one hand, people are increasingly dissatisfied, and on the other hand, the CCP has adopted coercive measures in the face of different voices. For example, on August 31, an article appeared on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, with a cogent rebuttal: “Dynamic clearing” is a drag on economic development? The opposite is true.

Everyone knows what the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is. It is a large-scale Jinyiwei who specializes in supervising cadres at the ministerial level and above. Therefore, when such an article is published at this time, the meaning is very clear: What, officials from all over the country, you should weigh it carefully. ! Anyone who dares to make any rash remarks against the central government may be included in the strike list!

Then, in this political environment, of course, local officials can only continue to work hard to “clear”. Therefore, the biggest news we saw today (September 1) is that Chengdu officially announced that from 18:00 on the 1st, all residents will stay at home in principle, enterprises will work from home, the catering industry will be suspended, and public transportation will only undertake the basic operation of the city. Guarantee, and from the 1st to the 4th, nucleic acid testing of all employees will be carried out throughout the city.

With a single order, more than 20 million people will be grounded again. Officials say the time is 3 days. However, some netizens put out an intelligence test question: “It is known that 5 days in Shanghai = 2 months, 7 days in Urumqi = 1 month, and 3 days in Chengdu =?”

Today’s big move in Chengdu has also made countless netizens sigh: Two days ago, on August 29, a Chengdu netizen posted a message warning that Chengdu was about to close down the city, which triggered a wave of local looting for vegetables, and was brutally accused by the police of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”. ” and detained for 15 days. Now that the “rumours” have come true, netizens have left messages in solidarity, asking the Chengdu police to release them.

This netizen named “Tropical Rainforest” posted a screenshot of an internal friend’s information at the time, saying, “The province requires the entire Chengdu to be statically managed, and the city is still fighting for it. Maybe the five main urban areas, Tianfu New District and Longquanyi should be statically managed. Management. It has not been fully determined, and it is still in a meeting to discuss.” He pointed out that Chengdu is suspected of implementing the 5+2 plan.

The news of “Tropical Rainforest” triggered a two-day shopping spree among netizens in Chengdu. Many people joked that he brought an 829 “Tropical Rainforest” shopping festival. Let’s also take a look at some pictures and videos posted by netizens of Chengdu people shopping in the past two days.

Such a divine prophecy caused many people to feel injustice for him. Someone said, “Thanks to the tropical rainforest, I just grabbed the food yesterday, and it was blocked today![合十]”, “I didn’t understand, and finally closed it and said it was a rumor.[哭泣]”, “People are just a day earlier than the announcement, what’s wrong”, many people said “Let’s put Brother Hot”, “Aren’t you going to let people go?” Is he lying? “

Of course, there are also netizens who understand it very well, saying, “The heat always belongs to the fact that you have not set yourself a good position. The state tells you to follow the party, not to let you walk in front of the party.[捂脸]”。

This little nine-nine in the heart of the CCP authorities was also thoroughly pondered by Hu Xijin, the man with the pan. On the evening of September 1, he washed the official grounds on Weibo, saying: I think it is really inappropriate for “Tropical Rainforest” to spread relevant news in the WeChat group before Chengdu has made a decision on whether to “statically manage” it. That is a major decision that can only be notified by the government. Even if individuals know the relevant information, they should not leak it without authorization and affect the government’s deployment. This is different from someone who analyzes and predicts the prospects of the epidemic situation online, and makes suggestions to netizens…

Hu Xijin also said that “tropical rainforest” is indeed illegal. I don’t think people need to defend him too much.

I understand that Hubian is saying that official rumors are not rumors. If netizens can get gossip, or have the judgment, they can take care of themselves. Never say it publicly, denying that the party and the government can only give you Charged with spreading rumors, picking quarrels and provoking trouble. ——This murder logic of the CCP is really shameless!

Of course, this also reminds many people of what happened to Li Wenliang, saying, “The Qin people are too busy to mourn themselves, and the descendants mourn them; the descendants mourn and fail to learn from them, which also makes the later generations mourn for the descendants again. The whistleblower Li Wenliang’s bones are not cold now. again……”

Some netizens also uploaded photos of their empty refrigerators, laughing at themselves: “On the first day of September, the day when the school was supposed to start, Chengdu pressed the pause button and did nothing. Only the epidemic situation against the Chengdu government. “

In the past two days, there have also been two other news on the Internet. One is that a local epidemic in Chongqing was put under control. The mother-in-law and the young grandson of the family were trapped and starved to death at home. Three or four days!

Another hot news is that the Paris Baguette Company in Shanghai broke the blockade to provide cakes to surrounding citizens during the epidemic lockdown, but as a result, because it did not obtain official permission, it was finally confiscated items and 58,500 yuan of illegal income. A fine of 580,000 yuan. Netizens said: This is Shanghai Schindler…

I have to say that the CCP’s epidemic prevention policy is really inhumane.

So, if faced with this situation, you are asked to choose one of four kinds of people, tropical rainforest, mother-in-law who starved to death with her grandson, Paris baguette, and shopper for shopping, which one would you choose?

