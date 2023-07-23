Home » Qinwen Zheng vince i 34^ Palermo Ladies Open
World

Qinwen Zheng vince i 34^ Palermo Ladies Open

by admin
Qinwen Zheng vince i 34^ Palermo Ladies Open

by livesicilia.it – ​​26 minutes ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – Qinwen Zheng is the champion of the 34th Palermo Ladies Open. The 20-year-old Chinese, n. 26 of the WTA ranking, she beat the blue, n. 5 of seeding, Jasmine Paolini with a score of 6-4 1-6 6-1 in 2 hours and 16 minutes of play. At the first title in his career…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Qinwen Zheng wins the 34th Palermo Ladies Open appeared 26 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Chinese-funded purchases of British chip manufacturers raise concerns, Johnson: Do not want "anti-China spirit" to drive away every investment in China-Voice of America Chinese Network-VOA Mandarin

You may also like

Coquitlam Resident Strikes it Rich with $1 Million...

From joy to disillusion, post-baccalaureate in Africa ~...

Twitter, goodbye to the little bird. Elon Musk...

Novak Djokovic quit Toronto | Sport

Patras, a bridge collapses: two dead and voices...

In Catania there is no drinking water, an...

Removal of unexploded ordnance in Ukraine will take...

sergej milinković savic scored a goal on his...

Rosa Gutiérrez Accuses Dina Boluarte of Covering Up...

The death of the Palermo cameraman Biondo, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy