Qiu Chengxun’s Wife Reunites with ‘Superman Returns’ Co-Stars, Shares Heartwarming Photos

Title: Qiu Chengxun’s Wife Yano Shiho Shares Heartwarming Reunion Photos of “Superman Returns” Cast

Date: July 30, 2023

Recently, Yano Shiho, the wife of Qiu Chengxun, shared a heartwarming reunion with the cast of the popular variety show “Superman Returns” on her Instagram. She uploaded several photos capturing the reunion and melted the hearts of fans.

Among the photos, Yano Shiho included Qiu Xiaoai, who had appeared on “The Return of Superman,” as well as the beloved “triplets” Daehan, Minguo, and Manzai. She also shared a picture of Uhm Taexiong’s daughter, Zhiyun, who had also been a part of the show. It was evident from the photos that the children had grown up over the years, evoking memories of their adorable moments on the show. Yano Shiho playfully mentioned in her caption that she couldn’t help but smile at their innocent charm.

The news quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans expressing their delight at the mini-reunion. Yano Zhibao, another cast member of “Superman Returns,” commented on the photos, expressing his surprise at the children’s growth. He stated, “Everyone has gotten so tall! Xiao Ai is 154cm, while the triplets, one year younger, are 163cm. Zhiyun, who is two years younger, is 168cm. Their personalities remain as vibrant and entertaining as ever. I miss the time we spent together and hope for a full cast reunion on the show.”

The nostalgic images touched the hearts of netizens, who couldn’t help but reminisce about the children’s adorable moments on the show. Many users left comments expressing their desire for a revival of “Superman Returns” and the joy they felt watching the children grow up.

“The Return of Superman” has been a beloved variety show that captured the hearts of millions of viewers. It followed the lives of celebrity fathers and their children, showcasing heartwarming moments and creating lasting memories.

As fans eagerly wait for a potential reunion, they continue to cherish the memories created by “Superman Returns” and the heartfelt bonds formed between the cast members and their children.

Sources:

– Yano Shiho’s Instagram (@shiho_style)

– KBS “The Return of Superman”

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network. All Rights Reserved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

