Nutritionist Ana Todorović revealed whether eggs should be eaten every day and what their benefits are.

Izvor: Shutterstock/TV K1/screenshot

Eggs are a favorite meal of many people. They are prepared quickly and in different ways, from boiling to frying and poaching. They are also rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals, and offer many other valuable ingredients.

However, despite this, is it still healthy to eat eggs every day? On that question, nutritionist Ana Todorović explained as a guest on K1 TV. As she pointed out at the very beginning, it is not an absolute recommendation to eat them every day, but again it depends on the person.

“Healthy people who have a normal system of digestive organs and who do not have problems with bile and liver – they can. An egg is a so-called herbal food and contains all the rich substances useful for growth and development,” Ana pointed out, and then referred to the types eggs.

The first in line are quail eggs, which, as the nutritionist pointed out, were exclusive a few years ago because the demand on our market was greater than the quantity. According to her advice, three to five fresh quail eggs every morning before meals is desirable and will not harm the body. They are full of iron and are excellent for those who lack it in the body. They are also rich in B vitamins, zinc, selenium…

You can beat them before breakfast and add a teaspoon of honey to make them tastier. They are not thermally processed, but are drunk alive, which is why it is important that they are fresh!

“If someone is diabetic, it is not wise to add honey. Instead, they can add a little cinnamon or lemon juice,” advised Ana.

Next in line are geese and ducks, which are much larger and therefore more caloric. These eggs also contain numerous healthy ingredients, such as omega-3, vitamin B and A, and their only drawback is that they are rarely available for sale. However, they are always welcome in households and villages! Finally, nutritionist Ana Todorović revealed that boiled eggs retain their values ​​the most.

(WORLD)