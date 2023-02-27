It is about network technologies that Qualcommobviously wants to play the Mobile World Congress 2023 “game”. After promising bidirectional satellite connectivity on chips with 5G connectivity in every segment and price range, the American company has chosen the Barcelona technology fair to show those present and to explain to enthusiasts connected from home the innovations concerning 5G Advanced and which will constitute the bridge for the arrival at 6G.

On the front of end-to-end communication, Qualcomm is working on improving the management of mmWave networks, which for example is already happening now, in the 28 GHz test networks, with the help of machine learning, to improve network capacity and device autonomy. Spectrum is the lifeblood of all wireless communications, so Qualcomm is focused on making it more efficient and identifying new bandwidths that can serve next-generation devices and services.

In particular, the research is aimed at finding a new band spectrum that gives both technical and economic advantages. Giga-Mimo allows a large area to be covered, between 7 and 16 GHz, with a design that uses an order of magnitude more antennas than the current 5G Mimo: simulations show advantages “significant” in terms of productivity and capacity. Then there is the sub-terahertz communication from 100 GHz upwards, for which Qualcomm has developed a system that with 8 simultaneous MIMO streams reaches 300 Gbps with distances close to 500 meters.

We continue to work to achieve the full duplex, ie the simultaneous transmission and reception of data on the same frequency, with an advantage in terms of exchange speed that reaches two times: the company informs that the test network in the subband can work with a higher power level. Power and savings, thanks to the super-QAM technology that allows the network to operate its power amplifiers in a more optimal and energy efficient operating point.